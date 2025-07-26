IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,111 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,824,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,385,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,809,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $876,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,362 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,064,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,903,000 after purchasing an additional 159,016 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,273,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,434,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 458,111 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $43.33.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $917.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.66%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

