IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 4,639 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Toast were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth $212,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at $15,785,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 466.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,995,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 1,643,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Up 1.4%

Toast stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.98 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOST. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,647 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $325,685.73. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 889,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,863,234.03. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $588,977.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,883,389.82. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 466,131 shares of company stock valued at $20,048,851. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

