IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 35,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $109.48.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

