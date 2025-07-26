IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 333.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Allison Transmission by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $89.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.71 and a 12 month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.