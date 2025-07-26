IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Sirius XM by 79.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 3,263.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,471 shares in the company, valued at $344,539.17. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

