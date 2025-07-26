IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 10,656.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IES were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IES by 650.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in IES by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IES by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IES during the fourth quarter worth $2,361,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IES during the first quarter worth $552,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

IES Trading Up 8.9%

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $357.66 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $370.88. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Report on IESC

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,764 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.59, for a total transaction of $1,576,972.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,917,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,933,598.86. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 39,630 shares of company stock worth $10,915,095 in the last ninety days. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.