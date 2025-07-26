IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,055 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,333,000 after buying an additional 423,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,274,000 after buying an additional 857,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,755,000 after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,934 shares of company stock worth $1,187,826. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.67. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

