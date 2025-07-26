IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2025

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,677,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $861,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 191,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 217,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after buying an additional 74,785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.