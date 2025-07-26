IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,677,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $861,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 191,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 217,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after buying an additional 74,785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

