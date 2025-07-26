IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 194,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $17.06 on Friday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,417.60. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

