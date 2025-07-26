IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 138.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $638,470,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,726,000 after buying an additional 14,213,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,265,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,733,000 after buying an additional 2,833,288 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23,525.2% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,428,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after buying an additional 1,422,332 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,196,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after buying an additional 1,273,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.