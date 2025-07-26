IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 163,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.56.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:HLT opened at $273.50 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $279.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.41 and a 200 day moving average of $246.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

