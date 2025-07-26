IFP Advisors Inc Has $374,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $161.56 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $162.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.72.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

