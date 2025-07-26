IFP Advisors Inc Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $646,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 8.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 156.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $133.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $118.85 and a one year high of $155.44.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INGR

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.