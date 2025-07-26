IFP Advisors Inc Has $398,000 Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,714,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,632,000 after acquiring an additional 68,963 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,681,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,917,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,287,000 after acquiring an additional 435,670 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,377,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,995,000 after acquiring an additional 461,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,558,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after buying an additional 43,349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA REET opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

