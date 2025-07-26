IFP Advisors Inc Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 31,239.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,523,000 after purchasing an additional 798,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,371,000 after purchasing an additional 701,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,630,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 6,165.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 357,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,010,000 after purchasing an additional 351,755 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $287.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $194.93 and a 52 week high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.