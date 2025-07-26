IFP Advisors Inc Has $412,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTQI. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 133,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

FTQI opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.55 million, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

