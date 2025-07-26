IFP Advisors Inc Has $440,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $601.55 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $618.49. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.83 and its 200-day moving average is $486.98.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.33.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

