IFP Advisors Inc Has $442,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 113.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 470,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after buying an additional 149,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,691.20. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 72.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

