IFP Advisors Inc Has $468,000 Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 10,413.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 208,798 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 694.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

