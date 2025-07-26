IFP Advisors Inc Has $492,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $410.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $286.00 and a 12-month high of $411.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

