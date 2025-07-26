IFP Advisors Inc Has $511,000 Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 201.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 309,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter.

DFIV opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

