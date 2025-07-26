IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYD. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

