IFP Advisors Inc Invests $524,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 311,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 205,265 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 184,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,255,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XTWO opened at $49.35 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.