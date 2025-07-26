IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,407 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

FNCL opened at $75.81 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

