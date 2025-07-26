IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,357 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,632.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,546.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5,048.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $20.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,454.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

