IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOCT opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $169.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.50.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

