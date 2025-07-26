IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 39,024.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,487 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $230,013,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,836,000 after buying an additional 499,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Republic Services by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,559,000 after buying an additional 368,395 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:RSG opened at $245.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.82 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Melius began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.16.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

