IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.10.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

