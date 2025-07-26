IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1,321.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in FOX by 8.8% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,636,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,218,000 after acquiring an additional 212,348 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in FOX by 108.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. Fox Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

