IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $86.41 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0429 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

