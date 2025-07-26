IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,252,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,922 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,216,000 after acquiring an additional 329,270 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,723,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,347,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,231,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after acquiring an additional 221,988 shares during the period.

SPHQ opened at $72.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.67 and a one year high of $72.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

