IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.06.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.03. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 739 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $55,543.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,495.08. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $215,032.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 137,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,527.68. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,951 shares of company stock worth $5,409,027. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.