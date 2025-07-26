IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,118 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,814,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,857 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 65,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $76,663,118.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,900. This trade represents a 96.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,177,878 shares of company stock valued at $119,281,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $114.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

