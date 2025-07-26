IFP Advisors Inc Sells 20,394 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,394 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 650,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,035,000 after buying an additional 53,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,106.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,652,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,081 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,561,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDV opened at $64.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

