IFP Advisors Inc Sells 246 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mplx were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. FMR LLC raised its position in Mplx by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,985,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $41,917,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 443,910 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in shares of Mplx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,822,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,551,000 after acquiring an additional 315,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,904,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,448,000 after acquiring an additional 266,998 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 88.45%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

