IFP Advisors Inc Sells 449 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cencora were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 157.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $290.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.83.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

