IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,412 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.71% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EJUL. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.1%

EJUL opened at $27.89 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $120.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

