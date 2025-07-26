IFP Advisors Inc Sells 797 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.75 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

