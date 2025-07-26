IFP Advisors Inc Sells 810 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,325,000 after purchasing an additional 240,941 shares during the period. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,212,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,415,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,444,000 after purchasing an additional 145,943 shares during the period. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,595,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,830,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $111.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average is $103.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $112.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

