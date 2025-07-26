IFP Advisors Inc Sells 947 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $90,680.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,159.92. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $95,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,909. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,418 shares of company stock worth $1,512,613. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX opened at $108.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.32. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 2.06.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

