IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:KFEB)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:KFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS KFEB opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.75.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February (KFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

