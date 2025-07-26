IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,129,000 after buying an additional 258,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,369,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,790,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 663.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,218.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,175. This trade represents a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,906 shares of company stock worth $45,222,913 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,531.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,727.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,828.87. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,477.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

