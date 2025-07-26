International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,658,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,381 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $2,143,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,032,000 after buying an additional 157,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $452,363,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,084,000 after buying an additional 565,769 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -48.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Citigroup increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 850 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.42 per share, for a total transaction of $65,807.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,266.06. This trade represents a 55.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.05 per share, for a total transaction of $342,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,280.80. The trade was a 140.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

