International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSW. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $1,837,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,230.46. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 192,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,444,816.02. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,730. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.05. International Seaways Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.21. International Seaways had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

