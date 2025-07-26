Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,506,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 681,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $420,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJR opened at $22.66 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $22.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.1184 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

