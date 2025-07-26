Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.98% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,292,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4,480.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,561,000 after acquiring an additional 397,626 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 113,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53.
About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
