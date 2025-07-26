Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after buying an additional 188,041 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 894,105 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 24.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Invesco stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

