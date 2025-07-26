Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,279 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $571,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,151,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 44,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,602,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,132.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.