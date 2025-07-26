iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 57,374 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.6% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $90.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

