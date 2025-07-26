iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193,864 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 56,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $26.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

